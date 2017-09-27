13-year-old boys face possible criminal charges in connection with vandalism at Coquitlam school

Two teens face possible criminal charges after a bout of vandalism that occurred at a Coquitlam Middle School earlier this month.

Windows were smashed, fire hydrants taken, computers damaged and a vending machine broken at Montgomery Middle School, totalling $10,000 in damages.

The two 13-year-old suspects are from Coquitlam. Police are not disclosing how the suspects, who because they are minors will not have their identities released, got into the school. The vandalism was cleaned up enough for school to resume the following morning.

With files from Jon Azpiri