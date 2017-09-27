Crime
September 27, 2017 1:10 pm
Updated: September 27, 2017 1:11 pm

13-year-old boys face possible criminal charges in connection with vandalism at Coquitlam school

By Ashley Burr Global News

Students at Montgomery Middle School estimated 80 windows were broken.

A A

Two teens face possible criminal charges after a bout of vandalism that occurred at a Coquitlam Middle School earlier this month.

Windows were smashed, fire hydrants taken, computers damaged and a vending machine broken at Montgomery Middle School, totalling $10,000 in damages.

Police were called to the scene around 8:00pm on Sunday, Sept. 17.

The two 13-year-old suspects are from Coquitlam. Police are not disclosing how the suspects, who because they are minors will not have their identities released, got into the school. The vandalism was cleaned up enough for school to resume the following morning.

With files from Jon Azpiri

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
BC School Vandalism
Coquitlam School Vandalism
Coquitlam Vandalism
Montgomery Middle School
suspects in coquitlam school vandalism
Vandalism Coquitlam Middle School

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News