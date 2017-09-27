Aerosmith cancels remainder of tour due to Steven Tyler medical issues

Aerosmith has cancelled the remaining dates of their South American tour due to “unexpected medical issues” with lead singer Steven Tyler.

The announcement was made in a post on Tyler’s Facebook page Tuesday.

“Unfortunately, due to unexpected medical issues, lead singer, Steven Tyler, is seeking immediate care and has been advised by his doctors that he cannot travel or perform at this time,” the note reads.

The message continues: “Steven is expected to make a full recovery. With proper rest and treatment, he will be back on his feet soon rocking the world.”

The specific details of Tyler’s illness were not included in the Facebook post.

Tyler ensures fans that he will return to the stage and that he is “not in a life-threatening condition, but I need to deal with this right away.”

The post includes a statement from the 69-year-old Grammy winner: “To everybody in South America….Brazil, Chile, Argentina and Mexico….I’m very sorry and feel like I’ve let you down..I won’t be able to continue the last four shows of this tour,” he writes. “I flew back to the US on doctor’s orders last night after the show in São Paulo. Please not to worry… I am not in a life-threatening condition, but I need to deal with this right away, and get some rest and medical care immediately in order to sustain and maintain my future performances….”

“I promise I’ll be back…unfortunately, health does not wait and it’s something even I can’t schedule around our shows…..As they say, ‘We humans make plans, and God laughs….’ I love you all and will be back with you soon…..,” Tyler adds.

The cancelled tour dates run from Sept. 27 to Oct. 7 and include shows in Brazil, Chile, Argentina and Mexico.

Aerosmith’s 2017 concerts, which began late spring in Europe, were billed as its “farewell” tour.