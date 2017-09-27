‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 8 to cost $15M per episode

Producing one of the world’s most-watched, critically acclaimed TV series does not come cheap, but a new report indicates that Game of Thrones will become even more expensive to produce as it heads into its final season.

According to Variety, the eighth and final season of Game of Thrones is expected to cost a whopping $15 million per episode, meaning the six-episode season will wind up costing a grand total of $90 million.

This is a sharp increase from the show’s first season, which reportedly cost $6 million per episode, while the recently concluded seventh season is reputed to have cost $10 million an episode.

READ MORE: Neil deGrasse Tyson weighs in on the physics of dragons in ‘Game Of Thrones’

It should be noted that the season-eight episodes of Game of Thrones are expected to be feature length, between 90 minutes and two hours (as opposed to earlier seasons, which were approximately one hour), which likely accounts for the increase.

In addition, the Variety article also reports on the costs of various other TV series, noting that “high-end cable and streaming dramas” typically cost between $5 million-$7 million an hour, while a single-camera half-hour series on broadcast and cable will run from $1.5 million to more than $3 million.

READ MORE: ‘Game of Thrones’ will film multiple endings for series finale

Netflix series are found to be among the most expensive produced; for example, the first season of Stranger Things cost $6 million per episode, which was bumped up to $8 million/episode for the upcoming second season, while The Crown cost a whopping $10 million per episode.