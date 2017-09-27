Canada
September 27, 2017 8:29 am
Updated: September 27, 2017 12:47 pm

Thousands line up for IKEA grand opening in Dartmouth Crossing

Rebecca Lau | Global News By Reporter  Global News

WATCH: The wait is finally over. The new IKEA Halifax store officially opened on Wednesday in Dartmouth Crossing. Natasha Pace reports.

Thousands of keen shoppers – and meatball lovers – lined up for hours as IKEA opened its first Atlantic Canadian store Wednesday morning in Dartmouth Crossing.

The Halifax-area store boasts an environmentally-friendly design and is roughly the size of four football fields.

Some eager people had camped outside the store as early as Tuesday afternoon.

 

Their prize? Music, treats and draws for IKEA gift cards.

At precisely 9 a.m., a steady stream of customers made their way into the store as employees dressed in bright yellow T-shirts cheered them on.

And it appears waiting in line for hours can stir up quite the appetite.

No word yet on how long it will take customers to assemble their new furniture once they get home.

With files from The Canadian Press and Natasha Pace

