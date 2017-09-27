Thousands line up for IKEA grand opening in Dartmouth Crossing
Thousands of keen shoppers – and meatball lovers – lined up for hours as IKEA opened its first Atlantic Canadian store Wednesday morning in Dartmouth Crossing.
The Halifax-area store boasts an environmentally-friendly design and is roughly the size of four football fields.
READ MORE: IKEA readies its first East Coast store, touting it as Canada’s most sustainable
Some eager people had camped outside the store as early as Tuesday afternoon.
There’s well over 1,000 people currently waiting for #IkeaHalifax to open #Dartmouth #DartmouthCrossing @globalhalifax pic.twitter.com/q2IG8JEHMW
— Natasha Pace (@NatashaPace) September 27, 2017
Their prize? Music, treats and draws for IKEA gift cards.
Another draw happening at #IkeaHalifax for a gift card. They’re taking place every 15 minutes until 8 am #Dartmouth @globalhalifax pic.twitter.com/GrzzWvSdIg
— Natasha Pace (@NatashaPace) September 27, 2017
At precisely 9 a.m., a steady stream of customers made their way into the store as employees dressed in bright yellow T-shirts cheered them on.
The doors have officially opened at #IkeaHalifax#Dartmouth#DartmouthCrossing@globalhalifaxpic.twitter.com/80XmrQj81O
— Natasha Pace (@NatashaPace) September 27, 2017
The doors to #IkeaHalifax officially opened 3 minutes ago. People still streaming in the store #Dartmouth #DartmouthCrossing @globalhalifax pic.twitter.com/0PZ8jmSaRe
— Natasha Pace (@NatashaPace) September 27, 2017
And it appears waiting in line for hours can stir up quite the appetite.
No word yet on how long it will take customers to assemble their new furniture once they get home.
With files from The Canadian Press and Natasha Pace
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.