Thousands line up for IKEA grand opening in Dartmouth Crossing

Thousands of keen shoppers – and meatball lovers – lined up for hours as IKEA opened its first Atlantic Canadian store Wednesday morning in Dartmouth Crossing.

The Halifax-area store boasts an environmentally-friendly design and is roughly the size of four football fields.

Some eager people had camped outside the store as early as Tuesday afternoon.

Caleb & Jillian Courmier camped last night with their 3 month old baby "It was his first camping experience" @globalhalifax #IkeaHalifax pic.twitter.com/ULH8shOrOl — Natasha Pace (@NatashaPace) September 27, 2017

Amy Sutherland & Keith Parker have been waiting in line for #IkeaHalifax to open since 4 pm yesterday #Dartmouth @globalhalifax pic.twitter.com/p8zpMa3Wxh — Natasha Pace (@NatashaPace) September 27, 2017

Their prize? Music, treats and draws for IKEA gift cards.

Another draw happening at #IkeaHalifax for a gift card. They’re taking place every 15 minutes until 8 am #Dartmouth @globalhalifax pic.twitter.com/GrzzWvSdIg — Natasha Pace (@NatashaPace) September 27, 2017

At precisely 9 a.m., a steady stream of customers made their way into the store as employees dressed in bright yellow T-shirts cheered them on.

And it appears waiting in line for hours can stir up quite the appetite.

The line up for breakfast at #IkeaHalifax is already huge. Many people slept outside for the grand opening #Dartmouth @globalhalifax pic.twitter.com/rLLUYUy5hN — Natasha Pace (@NatashaPace) September 27, 2017

No word yet on how long it will take customers to assemble their new furniture once they get home.

With files from The Canadian Press and Natasha Pace