‘Grizzly bear activity’ prompts closure of southwest Calgary park
The City of Calgary has closed a park in the city’s southwest because of bear activity in the area.
“PATHWAY CLOSURE DUE TO GRIZZLY BEAR ACTIVITY IN THE AREA,” a public notice issued by the city reads. “GRIFFITH PARK WILL BE CLOSED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE.”
The city did not provide further details on what type of bear activity had been occurring or how long the closure would remain in effect.
The City of Calgary describes Griffith Woods Park as a “primarily natural environment park that lies along the banks of the Elbow River.”
The 93-hectare park has multiple entrances at the south side of Discovery Ridge Boulevard.
The park was created in 2000.
Watch below: Some videos from Global News stories involving bears.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.