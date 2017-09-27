‘Grizzly bear activity’ prompts closure of southwest Calgary park

The City of Calgary has closed a park in the city’s southwest because of bear activity in the area.

“PATHWAY CLOSURE DUE TO GRIZZLY BEAR ACTIVITY IN THE AREA,” a public notice issued by the city reads. “GRIFFITH PARK WILL BE CLOSED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE.”

Park Closure Notice – due to bear activity in the Griffith Woods Park area in #YYC Learn more here https://t.co/AQmVQKjdN7 pic.twitter.com/rjdsuj3jHe — City of Calgary (@cityofcalgary) September 27, 2017

The city did not provide further details on what type of bear activity had been occurring or how long the closure would remain in effect.

The City of Calgary describes Griffith Woods Park as a “primarily natural environment park that lies along the banks of the Elbow River.”

The 93-hectare park has multiple entrances at the south side of Discovery Ridge Boulevard.

The park was created in 2000.

