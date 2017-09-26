Fire crews battle 2 blazes on southwestern outskirts of Edmonton

Crews were called to two different fires in a rural area in far southwest Edmonton on Tuesday evening, according to a spokesperson for Edmonton Fire Rescue Services.

They said crews first responded to a report of hay bales being on fire near 184 Street south of 23 Avenue at 7:36 p.m. They said as of 8:30 p.m., crews were still working to bring the blaze under control and that they were working to keep it from spreading to a nearby forested area.

A few minutes later, crews were called to a fire a little bit west of the first blaze at 199 Street south of 23 Avenue. They responded at 7:43 p.m. after a passing motorist saw a barn and five or six outhouses on fire.

They later said firefighters arrived at the scene to find a fully-involved fire at a grain shed that spread to two other sheds. They were able to contain it after about an hour and no injuries were reported.