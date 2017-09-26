Police arrest woman in 27-year-old Florida killer clown case
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. – Police in Florida say they’ve arrested a woman accused of dressing up like a clown 27 years ago and fatally shooting the wife of her future husband.
A Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office news release says 54-year-old Sheila Keen Warren was arrested Tuesday in Virginia. A Florida grand jury recently indicted her on a first-degree murder charge.
READ MORE: One-armed, machete-wielding clown arrested strolling down Maine road
Authorities say Marlene Warren was shot at her Wellington home in May 1990. Sheila Keen was considered a suspect but was not arrested.
Palm Beach County deputies reopened the case in 2014 and conducted a new DNA analysis. Detectives also learned that Sheila Keen married Marlene Warren’s widower, Michael Warren, in 2002. The couple had been living in Tennessee.
READ MORE: Do clowns creep you out? 6 reasons why, according to experts
Detectives haven’t said whether Michael Warren was involved in his former wife’s death.
It wasn’t known if Sheila Keen Warren has an attorney.
© 2017 The Canadian Press
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.