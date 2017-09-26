‘Big change is on the way’: Hot, humid weather set to clear from southern Ontario

After several days of intense heat and humidity, southern Ontario is set to experience a noticeable cooldown.

“A big change is on the way and it will be felt across southern Ontario and the GTA by [Wednesday] evening,” Global News meteorologist Ross Hull said Tuesday.

The change in weather comes after officials issued a heat warning on Friday, the first day of fall. Since then, it has felt like the high 30s factoring in the humidex during the daytime.

Hull said it will still be warm and humid Wednesday morning with temperatures getting up to the high 20s by the early afternoon, adding it will feel like 35 C with the humidex.

“The GTA and southern Ontario have had four straight days of record-breaking heat and more records will likely fall tomorrow before the cold front arrives,” Hull said.

“But as a cold front moves in by 2 p.m. Wednesday, winds will start to shift and that will signal a drop in temperature and humidity that will be even more apparent by the evening and overnight hours [Wednesday].”

He said the morning low on Thursday will be 12 C, which Hull said will be 8 C cooler than Wednesday morning.

Hull said this period of heat set a record for 2017.

“The warmest daytime high and overnight low of the year were recorded during this stretch in Toronto,” he said.

“(It’s) remarkable considering that after the September Equinox, day length starts to diminish with nights getting longer which usually allows for more cooling.”

However, Hull said we may not be done with above-average temperatures.

“By mid-to-late next week, there looks to be another surge of warm air moving into southern Ontario and the GTA,” he said.

“I don’t expect this warmth to be as impressive as this current heat streak, but temperatures may return to the mid-to-high 20s with humidity values close to 30 C. The normal or average high for October in Toronto is 14 C, so that would be well above average.”

One more record high Wed. before cooler air moves in by eve. then another warm up to start Oct. #GTA #TO 7 Day… pic.twitter.com/nAJ91cMDur — Ross Hull (@Ross_Hull) September 27, 2017

Almost no rain with this front tomorrow but it will bring an end to the excessive heat and humidity. pic.twitter.com/XXvbELqtUu — Anthony Farnell (@AnthonyFarnell) September 26, 2017

Another scorcher out there today. Here are just a few of the Ontario cities that broke records. pic.twitter.com/n2qtDDNGp3 — Anthony Farnell (@AnthonyFarnell) September 26, 2017

The Great Lakes have seen a remarkable spike in water temperatures over the past week. Lake Huron warmer than at any point this summer. pic.twitter.com/AVO7oy6ubF — Anthony Farnell (@AnthonyFarnell) September 26, 2017