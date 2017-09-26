Okanagan forecast

Tuesday, September 26, 2017 – Weather forecast update at 4 pm:

If you enjoyed the sun on Tuesday, you will also like the next couple of days.

High pressure remains over our region to bring us fair weather and above seasonal daytime highs.

A transition day is on deck Friday with increasing cloud and possibly breezy conditions.

Wednesday’s daytime high range: 18 to 26C

~ Duane/Wesla