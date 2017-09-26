FSIN, Prince Albert Grand Council holding elections this fall

Two Indigenous organizations in Saskatchewan are preparing to enter election mode this fall.

The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) is hosting vice chief elections at their fall assembly at the end of October.

This year, the second and fourth vice chief seats are up for election; Robert Merasty, the current second vice chief of the FSIN, is not listed as a candidate for election.

The 2017 FSIN election assembly will take place at TCU Place in Saskatoon on Oct. 24 and Oct. 26.

Two days before the FSIN election assembly, the Prince Albert Grand Council hosts its grand chief elections.

Current Grand Chief Ron Michel has said he is retiring from politics after a long career with the Peter Ballantyne Cree Nation.

The grand council elections will be held during the group’s legislative assembly on Oct. 23-24 at the Senator Allan Bird Memorial Centre.