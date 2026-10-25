Who is Lorne Doerkson, B.C.’s next premier?

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British Columbians got their best look so far at Lorne Doerkson on Saturday night, their premier-designate, and self-described “guy from Williams Lake.”

The interim B.C. Conservative leader delivered a rollicking victory speech as he revelled in a sweeping majority win, secured in a snap provincial election called by outgoing Premier David Eby in a disastrous political miscalculation.

Doerkson had emerged from obscurity to unify a fractured Opposition that was a political basket case just six weeks ago. The party had seen waves of defections under former leader Kerry-Lynne Findlay.

The former bronco rider said he knew all about coming back from indignity.

“I have watched a lot of people get thrown at a rodeo and I’ll say I’ve been thrown a few times myself,” Doerkson said.

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“But what I’ve learned, what I have learned from that (is) you pick up yourself, dust yourself off and you get back on.”

Doerkson, who has worked as a newspaper publisher and auto dealer, was once little known outside Williams Lake and his home riding of Cariboo-Chilcotin, which he has represented since 2020.

But that all changed on Sept. 20, when he was hurriedly installed as interim leader of the Conservatives — having returned from a trip to Africa — after the resignation of Findlay, whose divisive leadership had been tearing the party asunder.

Two days later, Doerkson was campaigning to become premier after Eby’s early election call.

16:50 BC Premier-designate Lorne Doerkson speaks

“I didn’t expect this, I certainly didn’t seek this and I certainly did not plan two years ago to somehow put all of these stars into alignment,” Doerkson said in a campaign interview.

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“I mean, the fact is, (in) politics every day is an exciting day and the next one you have no idea what is about to happen.”

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His first task was returning Conservative defectors to the fold, including seven who said just days earlier that they were joining the upstart CentreBC party.

He was sometimes being a scarce presence on the campaign trail. But Doerkson and the Conservatives consistently led Eby and the NDP in opinion polls, as the premier faced intense criticism over an early election call that he seemed to struggle justifying.

Before his elevation, Doerkson had stayed mostly out of the culture-war fray, his time in the legislature spent mostly hyper-focused on his riding and region, beset by wildfires and hospital emergency room closures.

Doerkson’s time as publisher of the local newspaper had put him squarely at the heart of the community. As a former rodeo rider, he framed positions on health care from his perspective as a former visitor to emergency rooms.

Scott Tucker, who owns the local Home Hardware in Williams Lake, has been Doerkson’s financial agent since he entered politics, and said in a recent interview that he had known the man for about 15 years or more.

4:16 One-on-One with BC Conservative leader Lorne Doerkson

They’re both Rotarians and would encounter each other at community events, where Doerkson was more often than not the master of ceremonies.

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Tucker said Doerkson is “not one to go it alone,” describing him as someone who seeks out guidance and input from others, drawing on his experience in business, and volunteering and dealing with different points of view.

Doerkson was certainly gracious in victory.

He thanked Eby for his public service, saying “it asks a lot of a person and a lot of their family.”

“He has given to this province for years, of both of those things. So thank you very much, David Eby,” said Doerkson, who also thanked Green Leader Emily Lowan for “all that she’s done to inspire thousands of young British Columbians.”

His acknowledgment of his political rivals drew warm applause.

But the night belonged to the guy from Williams Lake.

– With files from Brenna Owen