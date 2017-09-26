St. Thomas University professor dies following vehicle collision with moose

A popular professor at St. Thomas University has died after he sustained injuries in a car crash with a moose on Saturday.

STU confirmed the death Professor Brian Carty in a statement on their website on Tuesday.

New Brunswick RCMP say they responded to the scene of a car crash with a moose shortly before 9 p.m. on Sept. 23.

According to police, the man driving the car and a 56-year-old woman who was a passenger were taken to hospital.

Carty died of his injuries on Tuesday.

The STU statement describes Carty as a passionate and well-respected member of the School of Social Work.

“He had an infectious, positive personality and always brightened the day of those he came into contact with—he will be greatly missed by everyone at STU and by many alumni,” the statement read.

RCMP have determined that speed and alcohol did not play a factor in the crash.