Smoking materials likely cause of Penticton structure fire

It was a rude awakening for Devon Jaeger of Penticton who escaped the threat of fire only wearing his socks on Tuesday morning.

The fire broke out in his neighbour’s shed at 667 Ellis St. around 10:00 a.m.

“Crews aggressively fought the fire on the outside of the structures,” said Penticton fire chief Larry Watkinson. “We were able to contain most of the damage to the garage and the RV but we have had some extension into the roof of the adjacent building.”

Melody Fitzrandolph is an upstairs tenant of the home where the fire broke out.

“I was sleeping and somebody banged on my door, I heard noise, I quickly pulled some clothing on and saw our back shed was on fire,” she told Global News.

Fitzrandolph was most concerned about the well-being of the dogs that live in the downstairs unit.

“I’m a little shaky, I’m upset and there is dogs on the main floor, I’m hoping they’re ok.”

The animals escaped unscathed and there are no reports of injuries.

Watkinson said smoking materials likely ignited the fire in the shed, which was fueled by propane tanks and “other chemical products” in the structure.

