Wu-Tang Clan diss ‘Pharma Bro’ Martin Shkreli on new song ‘Lesson Learn’d’

The feud between Wu-Tang Clan and “Pharma Bro” Martin Shkreli continues.

Wu-Tang Clan announced the release of their upcoming album, The Saga Continues, out Oct. 13.

Before the album goes on sale, the rap group released a song on Sept. 22 titled, Lesson Learn’d, where Inspectah Deck mentions Shkreli, who purchased and then auctioned off the one-of-a-kind Wu-Tang Clan album, Once Upon a Time in Shaolin.

Inspectah Deck raps: “Hater/ Wouldn’t last a day in my shoes/ You know very well/ Bet he swell/ You can tell he jeal’/ My price hikin’ like the pills Martin Shkreli sell.”

WARNING: This song contains graphic language.

The last line is a reference to 2015 when Shkreli made headlines for spiking the price of Daraprim from $13 to $750 per pill. Daraprim is a medication used to treat HIV patients.

The lyrical attack is just the latest in the feud between Shkreli and the rap group, which began in 2015 after Shkreli paid $2 million for the one-of-a-kind album.

Earlier this month, Shkreli opted to put the $2-million album, Once Upon a Time in Shaolin, up for sale on eBay.

He revealed the reasoning behind him auctioning off the album was due to the backlash he’s received from a member of the rap group and the music world.

“I decided to purchase this album as a gift to the Wu-Tang Clan for their tremendous musical output. Instead, I received scorn from at least one of their (least-intelligent) members, and the world at large failed to see my purpose of putting a serious value behind music,” he wrote in the description section of his eBay listing. “I will be curious to see if the world values music nearly as much as I have. I have donated to many rock bands and rappers over the years to ensure they can continue to produce their art when few others would.”

He went on to say that despite listing the album on eBay, he may end up destroying the album “out of frustration.”

“I will donate half of the sale proceeds to medical research. I am not selling to raise cash — my companies and I have record amounts of cash on hand,” he continued. “I hope someone with a bigger heart for music can be found for this one-of-a-kind piece and makes it available for the world to hear.”

Last week, rumours surfaced regarding the legitimacy of the album. Domingo Neris, manager of U-God, debunked the entire project: “It’s not an authorized Wu-Tang Clan album. It never was,” he said.

Shkreli teased a couple of songs from the Once Upon A Time in Shaolin project during a live stream following his securities fraud conviction back in August. Wu-Tang Clan member Ghostface Killah criticized Shkreli for his actions, calling him a “sh*thead” as the pair exchanged words in a series of videos.