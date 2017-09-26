Halifax police officer charged with assault for arrest outside downtown bar

A Halifax Regional Police officer has been charged with assault, after an investigation by the province’s police watchdog.

The charge against Const. Derek Fish, 47, stems from an incident on April 27 outside the Cheers Bar and Grill on Grafton Street.

The Serious Incident Response Team (SiRT) was first called in to investigate after a man filed a complaint about an officer deleting a video from his cellphone that he had allegedly filmed of his friend being arrested.

SiRT’s investigation into that allegation concluded without charges.

But during that investigation, SiRT came across more information about the arrest that led them to look into whether the officer used excessive force.

SiRT interviewed four civilian and three police witnesses. The team concluded that second investigation on Sept. 7 and is now announcing the charge of assault against Fish.

The officer will appear in Halifax Provincial Court on Nov. 2.