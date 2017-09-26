More delays in discipline proceedings for former Victoria police chief

There has been yet another delay in discipline proceedings for former Victoria Police Chief Frank Elsner.

The Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner (OPPC) says discipline authorities Carol Baird Ellan and Ian Pitfield have granted a request from Elsner to temporarily adjourn his discipline hearings.

The former Victoria Police Chief is in the process of retaining new counsel after his lawyer was recently appointed to the BC Supreme Court.

The proceedings have now been pushed ahead to October.

Elsner resigned as police chief in May, but had already been on suspension for a year in the wake of allegations of misconduct.

Elsner, who had led the Victoria Police Department (VicPD) since 2014, came under investigation after he admitted to and apologized for sending inappropriate private Twitter messages to a member of another police department, who was also the spouse of a subordinate VicPD officer.

His conduct was reviewed by an internal Police Board investigation that was overseen by an outside lawyer. That review ended with a formal reprimand, but the board signalled it still had full confidence in Elsner.

Just over a week later, Elsner stepped aside voluntarily after a second instigation was launched by the OPPC.

That probe was based on allegations he had given misleading information to an investigator and contacted the officer whose wife he had sent the Twitter messages to convince him the matter didn’t need further investigation.

The OPPC suspended Elsner in 2016 after new information of further allegations was found, spurring two separate investigations to be headed by the RCMP.

The allegations, if substantiated, would involve three separate disciplinary breaches of public trust: one allegation of deceit and two allegations of discreditable conduct.

In March 2017, a pair of retired judges found there was enough evidence for the allegations of misconduct to hold disciplinary hearings.

Elsner has since moved on to providing consulting for marijuana businesses ahead of federal legalization of recreational pot next summer.

-With files from Paula Baker