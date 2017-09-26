New poll finds John Horgan Canada’s 2nd most popular premier

A new poll from the Angus Reid Institute finds that BC NDP leader John Horgan is the second most popular provincial leader in the country.

The poll placed Horgan just behind outgoing Saskatchewan Premier Brad Wall.

However, with Horgan at 48 per cent approval and Wall at 49 per cent approval – neither was able to win the support of a majority of respondents.

The poll, which comes just two months into Horgan’s tenure, puts his approval six points higher than any rating Christy Clark earned from Angus Reid over the course of her term.

While just under half of British Columbians polled gave Horgan the thumbs up, 37 per cent said they disapprove, a group led by residents over the age of 55.

The pollster notes that virtually all other premiers it has tracked have seen a surge in popularity after their election followed by a drop off in support, but declined to predict how long a Horgan “honeymoon” might last.

Horgan polled more than 10 points higher than the next closest premiers, Manitoba’s Brian Ballister and New Brunswick’s Brian Gallant, each earning 36 per cent approval.

And in neighbouring Alberta, the poll found NDP premier Rachel Notely with just 29 per cent support, with a 2019 election looming against the newly energized United Conservative Party.

It also put Horgan and Wall light years ahead of Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne, herself facing an election next June.

Wynne’s approval sits at 17 per cent, up five points from the dismal 12 per cent approval Angus Reid recorded in March.

The online poll was conducted between Sept. 9 and 15 from a random sample of 5,466 Canadians, and has a margin of error of +/- 2 per cent.