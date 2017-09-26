5 vehicle crash on Highway 1 in North Vancouver

A five-vehicle crash on Highway 1 in North Vancouver has snarled traffic on the North Shore Tuesday.

Traffic is down to one lane westbound near the ‘cut’ at the Mountain Highway off-ramp.

One of the cars involved has actually ended up underneath the car that was in front of it.

Traffic is able to get through in the right lane but traffic is backing up all the way into Coquitlam on Highway 1.

As a result, traffic going over the Second Narrows Bridge is also heavily backed up along Hastings Street as people try to look for an alternative route.