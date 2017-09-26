Traffic
September 26, 2017 12:06 pm
Updated: September 26, 2017 4:05 pm

5 vehicle crash on Highway 1 in North Vancouver

By Online News Producer  Global News

Tues, Sept. 26: It was a traffic nightmare for many commuters in North Vancouver Tuesday morning as five cars all collided going westbound on Highway 1.

A A

A five-vehicle crash on Highway 1 in North Vancouver has snarled traffic on the North Shore Tuesday.

Traffic is down to one lane westbound near the ‘cut’ at the Mountain Highway off-ramp.

One of the cars involved has actually ended up underneath the car that was in front of it.

Traffic is able to get through in the right lane but traffic is backing up all the way into Coquitlam on Highway 1.

As a result, traffic going over the Second Narrows Bridge is also heavily backed up along Hastings Street as people try to look for an alternative route.

 

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Five-vehicle crash
North Vancouver accident
North Vancouver crash
North Vancouver traffic
Traffic

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News