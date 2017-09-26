South Koreans preparing ‘survival’ bags amid Trump, North Korea war of words

YouTube videos teaching people how to prepare survival bags in South Korea are going viral amid threats of a nuclear attack by North Korea. This comes after exchanges between Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un become increasingly heated.

READ MORE: North Korea says Trump’s tweet is a declaration of war

A search for “survival bag” in Korean on the video-sharing website brought up more than 7,400 videos posted since the beginning of this year.

Kang Yoo Mi, a well-known South Korean comedian, posted a video titled, “I’ve bought a WarBag!” that received over 560,000 views in just under a month.

READ MORE: Donald Trump calls Kim Jong Un ‘rocket man,’ warns U.S. may have to ‘totally destroy’ North Korea

The videos highlight the importance of preparing emergency supplies, such as gas masks, food rations, warm clothing and water.

Some South Korean residents say that these videos are helpful in educating people on what to do in the event of war. However, others were pessimistic, saying there was not much they could do if the bomb was nuclear.

Tensions are high on the Korean peninsula since Pyongyang’s sixth and largest nuclear test on Sept. 3.

READ MORE: Is North Korea starving and killing its own people? Here’s the evidence

North Korea said on Saturday targeting the U.S. mainland with its rockets was inevitable after “Mr. Evil President” Donald Trump called Pyongyang’s leader “Rocket Man,” further escalating rhetoric over the North’s nuclear weapons and missile programs.

WATCH: North Korea’s foreign minister Ri Yong-ho told reporters Monday that a tweet by U.S. President Donald Trump against its leadership was being considered as a declaration of war.

North Korea regards Trump’s recent words against its leadership as a declaration of war, said the country’s foreign minister.

Just heard Foreign Minister of North Korea speak at U.N. If he echoes thoughts of Little Rocket Man, they won't be around much longer! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2017

Trump tweeted on Saturday that “they won’t be around much longer” if the North Korean leadership continues to make threats.

— With files from Leslie Young, Global News