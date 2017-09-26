No field, no road: Surrey School Board uncertain over City’s proposed plan

Surrey’s Board of Education is sounding the alarm over a proposed plan to put a road through a field that student’s use at Hjorth Road Elementary.

School trustee Terry Allen says the district won’t approve any construction unless the field is replaced.

“That’s where the children play at recess and lunch time, so it’s critical,” says Allen.

It’s all part of the 105 Avenue Corridor Project.

The project has been contentious and it also calls for a road that would cut through Hawthorne Park in Guildford.

Allen says, “Our job is to protect the students, if through all of this at the end of the day, we can benefit the students then that’s out number one concern. Everything else doesn’t really matter. The fight over Hawthorne Park, that’s not the fight of the Surrey Board of Education.”

A staff report to the Board also highlights the City’s plan to build a Light Rail Transit Station at the intersection of 104 Avenue and 148 Street, which is located directly in front of the school.

The Board says that will create noise and safety issues for students.

The report suggests the City put up funding to build a replacement school.

So for no comment from the City.