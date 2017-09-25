Prominent developer Onni denies connection to ad that offered ‘discount’ to overseas buyers

Onni, a prominent real estate development company, is facing a torrent of online criticism for an ad it says had nothing to do with them.

A Facebook post by Hong Win international group claimed to represent Onni at an exclusive sales event in Hong Kong, where buyers of condos at three Canadian properties “will receive a special discount, which is cheaper than buying in Canada.”

The post has since been deleted.

The properties mentioned in the ad were 1335 Howe Street in downtown Vancouver, the Grande in Port Moody and a tower in Toronto.

In a statement to Global News, Onni executive vice-president Chris Evans said, “the Onni group has no connection to Hong Win International’s marketing efforts, and did not authorize any of their sales promotions mentioned in regards to our Vancouver and Toronto properties currently being sold.

“These statements are 100 per cent false and are not condoned by Onni in any way.

“We have been in contact with Hong Win International and they have ceased all of their marketing efforts and apologized for their error.”

Hong Win International Group has not responded to a request for comment.