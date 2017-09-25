Canada
September 25, 2017 7:17 pm
Updated: September 25, 2017 9:00 pm

Hunter in northern Saskatchewan found not in distress

Thomas Piller - Web Producer By Online Producer  Global News

Buffalo Narrows RCMP are no longer searching for Brent Caissy, 53, who was not in distress.

Saskatchewan RCMP / Supplied
A A

A search for a hunter in northern Saskatchewan has been cancelled.

Buffalo Narrows RCMP said Brent Caissy, 53, was located by plane and was not in distress.

Caissy had travelled to the Frobisher Lake area in a white jet boat to search for two other hunters who went missing on Sept. 18.

The two hunters were recovered and Caissy stayed to do some hunting.

RCMP said earlier on Monday that the Buffalo Narrows man was reported missing on Sept. 24.

The Civilian Air Search and Rescue Association assisted RCMP with the search.

