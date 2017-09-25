Hunter in northern Saskatchewan found not in distress

A search for a hunter in northern Saskatchewan has been cancelled.

Buffalo Narrows RCMP said Brent Caissy, 53, was located by plane and was not in distress.

Caissy had travelled to the Frobisher Lake area in a white jet boat to search for two other hunters who went missing on Sept. 18.

The two hunters were recovered and Caissy stayed to do some hunting.

RCMP said earlier on Monday that the Buffalo Narrows man was reported missing on Sept. 24.

The Civilian Air Search and Rescue Association assisted RCMP with the search.