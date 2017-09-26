September 2017 Coach of the Month – Eric Vincent
A A
When it comes to pigskin, there’s no greater passion for Eric Vincent.
The former Manitoba Bison runs the entire football program at Sturgeon Heights. He also launched the Winnipeg High School Football League’s junior varsity nine-man division, sits on Football Manitoba’s board of directors and also helped grow the game for girls.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.