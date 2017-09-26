Sports
September 26, 2017 10:27 am

September 2017 Coach of the Month – Eric Vincent

When it comes to pigskin, there’s no greater passion for Eric Vincent.

The former Manitoba Bison runs the entire football program at Sturgeon Heights. He also launched the Winnipeg High School Football League’s junior varsity nine-man division, sits on Football Manitoba’s board of directors and also helped grow the game for girls.

