Francois Girard’s ‘Hochelaga’ is Canada’s pick for best foreign-language film
Historical drama “Hochelaga” has been selected as Canada’s pick for the best foreign-language film category at next year’s Oscars.
Telefilm Canada said today François Girard’s movie will be submitted for consideration at a news conference in Montreal.
Finalists will be announced in December and five films will make the short-list in January 2018 for the award show.
The 90th Academy Awards will be celebrated Mar. 4, 2018.
Canada had finalists in the category three years in a row between 2010 and 2012.
Denys Arcand‘s “The Barbarian Invasions,” in 2004 was the last Canadian entry to win best foreign-language film.
