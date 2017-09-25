Entertainment
Francois Girard’s ‘Hochelaga’ is Canada’s pick for best foreign-language film

By The Canadian Press

Actors, from left, Samian, Naiade Aoun, and Wahiakeron Gilbert, as well as producer Roger Frappier, and Telefilm Canada's executive director Carolle Brabant, pose for photos after the film "Hochelaga, Land of Souls," was named as Canada's entry in the race for the 2018 Best Foreign Language Film Oscar Monday, September 25, 2017 in Montreal.

Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press
Historical drama “Hochelaga” has been selected as Canada’s pick for the best foreign-language film category at next year’s Oscars.

Telefilm Canada said today François Girard’s movie will be submitted for consideration at a news conference in Montreal.

Finalists will be announced in December and five films will make the short-list in January 2018 for the award show.

The 90th Academy Awards will be celebrated Mar. 4, 2018.

Canada had finalists in the category three years in a row between 2010 and 2012.

Denys Arcand‘s “The Barbarian Invasions,” in 2004 was the last Canadian entry to win best foreign-language film.

