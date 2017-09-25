Shortage of B.C. judges a short-term problem: Former AG

A former BC Attorney General says he believes a shortage of judges the BC Supreme and Appeals Court is a short-term problem.

Last Monday, BC Supreme Court’s family and civil chambers was cancelled for the first time in 35 years because no judges were available.

One way the province could address the issue, said Wally Oppal, would be to adjust the procedural rules in B.C. courts.

For example, the court system could have more chambers matters dealt with in writing, rather than orally — though he admits making changes will be difficult.

“The lawyers have to get on side. Because I know that when we amended the Supreme Court rules when I was Attorney General there was huge push back from the lawyers,” he said.

“So I think this is something that everybody in the system has a stake in, and we all need to get together on any changes.”

The federal Liberal government has been accused of taking too long to appoint judges, thanks in part to a new system aimed at increasing diversity on the bench.

However, Oppal, who in 1985 was the first Indo-Canadian appointed to a superior court in Canada, said federal Justice Minister Jody Wilson-Raybould is doing something good by insisting on a diverse bench.

“You want to have a judiciary that’s fairly reflective of the population at large,” he said.

“So that there is some kind of a balance to maintain the credibility of our judges and our courts.”

There are currently five judge vacancies listed on the federal government’s website, but more are opening up because of recent and anticipated retirements.

Raybould said she has appointed 18 judges in British Columbia since signing on as Justice Minister, and is meeting regularly with the Judicial Advisory Committee in B.C. to consider applications for the bench.