Fire destroys home in Alnwick/Haldimand Township

No one was injured after fire ripped through a house in Alnwick/Haldimand Township, northeast of Cobourg, Ont., on Sunday evening.

Around 6:30, fire crews responded to calls of a garage fire on Newton Road near the community of Centreton, about 25 kilometres northeast of Cobourg.

By the time township firefighters arrived, the blaze had spread to the rest of the home. Occupants managed to get out safely as other firefighters from nearby Hamilton Township also assisted in fighting the blaze.

Alnwick/Halidmand fire chief Allen Mann says the cause of the fire remains under investigation, however, it doesn’t appear suspicious in nature. The homeowner says he thought he heard what sounded like an explosion from the garage and believes it might have been a gas can.

Damage to the home is pegged at more than $300,000.