65-year-old woman dies in crash in Cloverdale

Police are investigating an accident in Cloverdale that claimed the life of a 65-year-old Surrey woman on Sunday night.

The accident happened along Highway 10 near 177B Street at about 11:30 p.m.

Surrey RCMP Cpl. Scotty Schumann said a brown Toyota Camry was approaching 177B Street eastbound on the highway, and a red Honda Civic was heading in the opposite direction.

For an unknown reason, the Camry crossed out of its lane of traffic and slammed into the Honda Civic.

The 65-year-old driver of the Civic was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers had the highway shut down until early Monday morning and are continuing to investigate.

Schumann said speed and alcohol are not being considered as factors in the accident.

“It could be a wide range of other things [that caused the accident] — from a medication condition, to falling asleep at the wheel or even [distracted driving],” the Mountie said.

The driver of the Camry, a 26-year-old man from Delta, had minor injuries and is still in hospital.

Schumann said the cause of the accident is being investigated by the criminal collision investigation team and reconstructionists, but cannot say at this time if a crime has been committed.