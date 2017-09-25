Man, 67, dies after crashing car into cement pole in Hamilton
Hamilton police say a 67-year-old man who was hurt in a crash last week has died.
Police say the man was driving around 3 a.m. Friday when his car left the road and struck a cement pole.
They say the impact severed the pole and caused it to fall on the car.
Police say the man was pulled from the car and taken to hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries. They say he died Saturday.
Investigators say they don’t believe alcohol was a factor, nor were weather or road conditions.
The investigation continues.
