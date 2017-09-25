Canada
September 25, 2017 10:20 am

Man, 67, dies after crashing car into cement pole in Hamilton

By Staff The Canadian Press

Police were called to Wilson Street near Harper’s Garden Centre early Friday morning after a vehicle slammed into a hydro pole.

Hamilton police say a 67-year-old man who was hurt in a crash last week has died.

Police say the man was driving around 3 a.m. Friday when his car left the road and struck a cement pole.

They say the impact severed the pole and caused it to fall on the car.

Police say the man was pulled from the car and taken to hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries. They say he died Saturday.

Investigators say they don’t believe alcohol was a factor, nor were weather or road conditions.

The investigation continues.

