Okanagan Falls fire department facing volunteer shortage

The Okanagan Falls fire department in the south Okanagan is struggling to recruit and retain volunteer firefighters for the small town of 2,500 people.

Volunteer firefighter Deb Tblus is the only female firefighter on the team.

She’d like to see more women get involved.

“I’d like to encourage more women to join the fire department. It’s very rewarding,” she said.

The fire hall held an open house and recruitment drive on Sunday afternoon to encourage more women and men to sign up.

Okanagan Falls Fire Dept. raising funds for Loon Lake firehall lost in Elephant Hill wildfire #bcwildfires pic.twitter.com/CkVAsE8bJ9 Story continues below — Shelby Thom (@Shelby_Thom) September 24, 2017

There are currently 12-14 active firefighting volunteers on staff, but officials would like to see a full complement of 22-24 active firefighters in Okanagan Falls.

“Here in Okanagan Falls, yes we struggle for membership at all times, right now we are at possibly an all-time low,” said volunteer firefighter Randy Stoltz.

Increased training requirements, qualifications and time commitments means it takes more dedication than ever.

“Your pager goes off in the middle of dinner, your pager goes off in the middle of the night,” Stoltz said.

The fire hall is on pace to respond to 300 calls this year.

In the absence of a paramedic station, firefighters are first on the scene for medical calls.

The weekend event also doubled as a fundraiser to help rebuild the Loon Lake fire hall near Cache Creek.

It was decimated by a wildfire this summer.

“When a community loses such a valuable asset, that’s the cause we went with, and you just kind of feel a brotherhood even though you don’t know them,” Stolz added.

Vehicle extraction demo at Okanagan Falls fire dept. open house/recruitment drive / charity fundraiser. #okanaganfalls #southokanagan pic.twitter.com/hwdLORGytm — Shelby Thom (@Shelby_Thom) September 24, 2017

A vehicle extraction demo captivated the crowd in hopes of inspiring the next generation of possible first responders.

