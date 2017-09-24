New interim leader appointed to Saskatchewan Liberal Party

A new interim leader has been appointed to the Saskatchewan Liberal Party.

Tara Jijian will take over the position from Darrin Lamoureax, who resigned from the role earlier this month.

Jijian ran as the Liberal candidate in the Regina Coronation Park riding during the 2016 provincial election. She placed a distant third in that race, losing to the Saskatchewan Party’s Mark Docherty.

Jijian is an avid community volunteer, and an advocate for education and mental health services.

“I think the Liberal Party is in a renewal phase, and given my personality, my engagement with the public and all of my advocacy work I have done thus far, I was best suited to take over that role, and to engage people and invite them to our table,” Jijian said.

“The most important personal values for me are hard work, respect and trust. Those principles will guide our leadership team as we engage with all stakeholders in developing sound policies to take to Saskatchewan voters in the next election.”

The party has begun preparations for a leadership convention to select a permanent leader in 2018.