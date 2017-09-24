Dorval soapbox derby thrills again

A beloved tradition returned to Dorval today, for the 38th time.

The annual soapbox derby had kids barreling down Fenelon Boulevard, much to the delight of onlookers — and the anxiety of parents.

Fifty kids between the ages of seven and 12 donned decorative helmets as they raced in their little boxes with wheels.

The race is hosted by Dorval Main Streets, the local business association, and is meant to promote local businesses.

The event typically runs for five hours, but was cut short due to the intense heat. Still, the kids had fun, and some had a pretty good reason for racing.

“It’s basically because it’s fun,” explains seven-year-old Sam Cimetiere. “And it looks pretty dangerous, and I like doing dangerous stuff,” he grins.

Prizes were awarded for the fastest racers and the most well-decorated helmet.