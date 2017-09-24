Calgary Police Service
September 24, 2017 6:09 pm
Updated: September 24, 2017 6:28 pm

Calgary firefighters rescue police from Bow River after boat capsizes

By and Global News

The Calgary Fire Department at the scene of an incident involving a CPS boat that flipped on the Bow River Sunday.

Global News
Four people, including a child, were sent into the water on Saturday when a Calgary police boat flipped in the Bow River, according to police.

Police said the Calgary Fire Department was called to respond to Harvie Passage just before 2 p.m.

Two civilians and two officers were on board a Calgary Police Service marine unit boat for a ride-along when an engine malfunction occurred and the boat flipped, according police.

Police said that although the four people in the boat were treated by paramedics at the scene, nobody was seriously injured.

“There’s only been two incidents with Calgary police with boats submerging. But obviously, when you’re dealing with water and the variables that go with water, this can happen at any point,” Sgt. Jeff Bell said.

Police said they normally patrol the Harvie Passage, an area of the Bow River that has been undergoing reconstruction to repair damage from the 2013 flood, to make it safer for the public.​

