Calgary firefighters rescue police from Bow River after boat capsizes

Four people, including a child, were sent into the water on Saturday when a Calgary police boat flipped in the Bow River, according to police.

Police said the Calgary Fire Department was called to respond to Harvie Passage just before 2 p.m.

Two civilians and two officers were on board a Calgary Police Service marine unit boat for a ride-along when an engine malfunction occurred and the boat flipped, according police.

Police said that although the four people in the boat were treated by paramedics at the scene, nobody was seriously injured.

“There’s only been two incidents with Calgary police with boats submerging. But obviously, when you’re dealing with water and the variables that go with water, this can happen at any point,” Sgt. Jeff Bell said.

@CalgaryPolice thanking @CGYFireFighters for getting everyone safely to shore. CPS says boat experienced engine malfunction. @GlobalCalgary — Tracy Nagai (@TracyNagai) September 24, 2017

Police said they normally patrol the Harvie Passage, an area of the Bow River that has been undergoing reconstruction to repair damage from the 2013 flood, to make it safer for the public.​