September 24, 2017 2:11 pm
Updated: September 24, 2017 2:33 pm

Eye-catching art popping up in Saskatoon’s Broadway district

New art has been popping up on traffic cabinet boxes on Broadway Avenue in Saskatoon.

Four local artists created the pieces on six different boxes from 12th Street to 8th Street.

“We were able to partner with the [City of Saskatoon] through their urban design team to have a little bit funding to be able to re-do the wraps of the traffic cabinets,” DeeAnn Mercier, executive director of the Broadway Business Improvement District (BID), said.

“We wanted to spice them up. They’ve been last painted in the early 2000s and they were kind of chipping and looking a little faded and peeling. So it was time for a refresh.”

READ MORE: Rooftop beekeeping at Saskatoon restaurant is all the buzz on Broadway

Instead of using paint this time around, they’re using vinyl wraps that can be replaced if there is damage.

“If they ever rip or tear or anything, we can just print out a new wrap and put them up there. So we can keep these looking really sharp for five to 10 years hopefully,” Mercier said.

This was the final stage for the art additions on Broadway this year as the BID also sponsored three murals and painted crosswalks on 11th Street. More plans are in the works for next year.

