Mustangs stay perfect in blackout game

The Western Mustangs became the first OUA team to hit 5-0 on the season after crushing the Queen’s Golden Gaels 48-10 on Saturday night.

The purple-and-white wore neither purple nor white as Western was decked out in black for Blackout Night at TD Stadium, in front of an announced crowd of over 4,700.

Western’s ground game was the engine once again as the Mustangs gained 333 yards on the ground. Alex Taylor had 184 yards and one rushing touchdown. Taylor also caught two passes for two more touchdowns through the air.

In all, Western had 632 yards of offence and had built a 23-0 lead by the end of the first quarter.

The teams exchanged field goals to begin the second quarter. For Western kicker Mark Liegghio, it was the first of six field goals on the night. Four of those came from 40 yards or more.

As impressive as a 6-for-6 game was, Liegghio wasn’t basking in his own performance.

“When I got out there and made the first kick, went one-for-one, then two-for-two, and as I got to the sixth one I thought I could do something big here and I just did it all for the team,” said Liegghio. “I thought I kicked really well today. I thought my punting could have been better, but my field goals were on point today.”

Chris Merchant had another strong game under centre for the Mustangs, throwing for 306 yards and two touchdowns. The Calgary native also ran for 43 yards and another touchdown.

The Western defence limited the Golden Gaels on offence, keeping them to just 245 total yards.

Nick Vanin led the way with 10 tackles, seven of them solo tackles.

Western head coach Greg Marshall complimented his team’s effort following the game.

“It was our best, most complete game. I thought offensively that Chris [Merchant] was really good. He made good decisions, took down the ball at good times and took off with it. It wasn’t perfect, it never is.”

From a coaching perspective, there are always things to improve upon.

From a wins-and-loss perspective, the Mustangs are perfect. They are alone at the top of the OUA with five wins and no losses and they have already faced two of the league’s best teams in Guelph and McMaster. The only other unbeaten team is the Laurier Golden Hawks, who are 4-0.

Laurier made a huge statement on Saturday by hammering their cross-town rivals, the Waterloo Warriors, 71-24. The loss was the Warriors’ first of the season.

As if the schedule makers were working with a crystal ball, Western will go to University Stadium on Sat., Sept. 30 to play the Golden Hawks in a battle for first place.

The Mustangs will then host Carleton in another 7 p.m. start under the lights, on Oct. 6 at TD Stadium.