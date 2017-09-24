Sports
September 24, 2017 1:53 pm
Updated: September 24, 2017 6:42 pm

In Pictures: NFL players, owners take a stand against Donald Trump

By National Online Journalist, Breaking News  Global News

WATCH: NFL players and crew joined together to kneel and lock arms during national anthem after U.S. President Donald Trump calls players who protest during anthem "son of a b***h."

Your Sunday Night Football just got extra-political.

It started on Friday, when U.S. President Donald Trump spoke out against the football players who took a knee last season, in a thinly veiled shot at Colin Kaepernick.

WATCH: ‘I think the owners should do something about it’: Trump on NFL players kneeling during anthem 

Colin Kaepernick started kneeling during the national anthem to support the Black Lives Matter movement.

“Wouldn’t you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, to say, ‘Get that son of a b***h off the field right now, out. He’s fired. He’s fired!’” Trump said in Alabama.

Those comments were heard by the owners of the NFL team — but maybe not quite as Trump expected.

On Saturday, they started speaking out and on Sunday, a flurry of statements from team owners was released.

Scroll through for the statements.

bears

Trump statement

Chicago Bears
texans

Trump Statment

Houston Texans
cleveland

Trump Statement

Cleveland Browns
ravens

Trump Statement

Baltimore Ravens
rams via Rich Hammond

LA Rams statement

Twitter via Rich Hammond
DKgLrSWWsAEINtv

Trump Statement

New Orleans Saints

That was just the beginning.

Sunday Night Football started early on Sept. 24, with the Jacksonville Jaguars taking on the Baltimore Ravens in London, England at 10 a.m. ET as part of the international series.

Twenty-seven players took a knee during the anthem, and Jaguar owner Shahid Khan (the only non-white NFL owner) locked arms with the players in solidarity.

Shahid Khan locks arms with his team.

Members of the Jaguars kneel during the national anthem.

The Miami Dolphins took a visible stand as many players wore shirts proudly saying ‘I’m with Kap’ during the warm-ups. 

Jay Ajayi
NFL: Miami Dolphins at New York Jets
NFL: Miami Dolphins at New York Jets

The rest of Sunday Football got underway at 1 p.m.

The Pittsburgh Steelers went a step further, and stayed in their change room during the national anthem during their game at Chicago Bears

NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Chicago Bears

Steelers are absent for the national anthem

Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports
Pittsburgh Steelers v Chicago Bears

Bears players lock arms

(Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles

New York Giants v Philadelphia Eagles

New York Giants lock arms

Photo by Elsa/Getty Images
GettyImages-853047162

Eagles link arms

(Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Minnesota Vikings

NFL: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Minnesota Vikings

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver DeSean Jackson kneels

Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Minnesota Vikings

Sep 24, 2017; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Vikings players lock arms during the national anthem before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

Atlanta Falcons at Detroit Lions

NFL: Atlanta Falcons at Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions players kneel

Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
GettyImages-853052310

Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank locks arms with players

Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers

Saints players sit during the anthem

AP Photo/Bob Leverone

Denver Broncos at Buffalo Bills

NFL: Denver Broncos at Buffalo Bills

The Denver Broncos kneel

Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Denver Broncos at Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills players kneel

Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports

Cleveland Browns at Indianapolis Colts

NFL: Cleveland Browns at Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis Colts players kneel

Credit: Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports
GettyImages-853037024

Browns players kneel

(Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Miami Dolphins at New York Jets

NFL: Miami Dolphins at New York Jets

Miami Dolphins kneel

Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Miami Dolphins v New York Jets

New York Jets lock arms in solidarity

(Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Houston Texans at New England Patriots

NFL: Houston Texans at New England Patriots

Sep 24, 2017; Foxborough, MA, USA; The Houston Texans stand for the national anthem before the start of the game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Houston Texans v New England Patriots

Patriots kneel

Photo by Jim Rogash/Getty Images

Black Lives Matter protesters gathered outside stadiums to push the issue as well.

Protest in Minnesotta

Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

In response to the protest, Trump tweeted: “Great solidarity for our National Anthem and for our Country. Standing with locked arms is good, kneeling is not acceptable. Bad ratings!”

He appeared to suggest that standing with arms locked was in support of the anthem, rather than in protest to his Friday night comments.

But Khan, who was the first owner to lock arms with players, explicitly stated that the action was one of protest.

“We have a lot of work to do [to unite the nation], and we can do it, but the comments by the president make it harder,” he told ESPN’s Adam Schefter. ” That’s why it was important for us, and personally for me, to show the world that even if we may differ at times, we can and should be united in the effort to become better as people and a nation.”

Football fans also made their voices heard, with some holding up signs in support of standing for the national anthem.

NFL: Houston Texans at New England Patriots

A New England Patriots fan holds a sign as they take on the Houston Texans at Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, MA.

David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Cleveland Browns at Indianapolis Colts

Sep 24, 2017; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Cleveland Browns fans during their game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianopolis, IN, USA. . Mandatory Credit:

Thomas J. Russo-USA TODAY Sports

But football wasn’t the only sport getting in on the protest.

Oakland Athletics catcher Bruce Maxwell was the first Major League Baseball player to take a knee during the anthem on Saturday night in his game against the Texas Rangers.

Maxwell takes a knee in MLB game.

Even the legendary musician Stevie Wonder knelt during the New York Music Festival. While he didn’t mention the NFL or Kaepernick by name, he said he was “taking a knee for America; but not just one knee, I’m taking both knees,” CNN reports.

“Both knees in prayer for our planet, our future, our leaders of the world and our globe. Amen …”

#imwithkap
#takeaknee
Black Lives Matter
Colin Kaepernick
Football
kneeling during the anthem
kneeling nfl
NFL

