September 24, 2017 11:55 am

Stabbing in Plateau-Mont-Royal sends 2 men to hospital

By Web producer  Global News

Police are investigating after two men aged 19 and 20 were stabbed overnight in Montreal's Plateau-Mont-Royal borough. Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017.

Annabelle Olivier/Global News
Two men are in hospital after an armed assault early Sunday morning in Montreal’s Plateau-Mont-Royal borough.

It happened at around 4:10 a.m. near the intersection of Clark and Milton streets.

Police said the two victims, aged 19 and 20, were arguing with a group of people.

According to police spokesperson Daniel Lacoursière, at some point during the scuffle, a suspect stabbed both men with an edged weapon, inflicting upper body injuries.

The victims were rushed to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

When officers arrived at the scene, the suspects had fled.

An investigation is ongoing.

