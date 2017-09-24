Stabbing in Plateau-Mont-Royal sends 2 men to hospital
Two men are in hospital after an armed assault early Sunday morning in Montreal’s Plateau-Mont-Royal borough.
It happened at around 4:10 a.m. near the intersection of Clark and Milton streets.
Police said the two victims, aged 19 and 20, were arguing with a group of people.
According to police spokesperson Daniel Lacoursière, at some point during the scuffle, a suspect stabbed both men with an edged weapon, inflicting upper body injuries.
The victims were rushed to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
When officers arrived at the scene, the suspects had fled.
An investigation is ongoing.
