Montreal shooting sends man to hospital with facial injuries
A 30-year-old man is recovering in hospital after he was shot in the face overnight in Montreal’s Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough.
Police were called to the intersection of Sherbrooke Street East and de la Pépinière Avenue at 1:45 a.m. on Sunday in connection with possible gunshots fired.
When they arrived at the scene, they discovered a man who at been shot in the face.
“He received at least one bullet to his mouth,” said police spokesperson Daniel Lacoursière.
The victim, who is known to police services, was taken to hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
According to police, the man is cooperating very little with the investigation.
Witnesses told investigators that a conflict broke out between the suspect and one or several people.
The conflict went south and a least one shot was fired in direction of the victim, police said.
The suspect, or suspects, had fled the area, by the time officers arrived.
The investigation is ongoing.
