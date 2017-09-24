Police investigating after woman shot in Halifax
A A
Halifax Regional Police are investigating an early morning shooting.
Just after 12 a.m., police were called to a weapons complaint in the 5000 block of Duffus Street.
An injured woman was found inside a residence when officers arrived.
Police say the woman was suffering from a gun shot wound and was taken to hospital, where she remains.
The investigation is in its early stages. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.