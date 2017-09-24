Police investigating after woman shot in Halifax

Halifax Regional Police are investigating an early morning shooting.

Just after 12 a.m., police were called to a weapons complaint in the 5000 block of Duffus Street.

An injured woman was found inside a residence when officers arrived.

Police say the woman was suffering from a gun shot wound and was taken to hospital, where she remains.

The investigation is in its early stages. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.