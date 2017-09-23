RCMP arrest 6 men, seize guns and stolen truck on Makwa Sahgaiehcan First Nation

Loon Lake RCMP say arrests were made at a house on Makwa Sahgaiehcan First Nation.

At around 3:30 p.m. CT on Thursday, police were called to a report of a stolen vehicle and found the truck at a home on the Saskatchewan reserve.

Three men were arrested at the house while more suspects were believed to be inside.

RCMP said due to their investigation and for safety reasons, the emergency response team and two police dog teams were brought in.

At around 4 a.m. on Friday, the three remaining men were arrested during a search of the house.

No injuries were reported.

A search of the home resulted in the seizure of two sawed-off firearms and suspected methamphetamine. The truck was confirmed to be stolen and also recovered.

The matter is still under investigation.