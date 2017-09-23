Boil water advisory for South Hill residents in Moose Jaw

The City of Moose Jaw is asking South Hill residents to boil their water, as a Precautionary Drinking Water Advisory (PDWA) has been issued.

Crews responded to a water main break near the water reservoir on South Hill near 12 Avenue SW between Coteau and Lillooet Street West.

The break was big enough that the entire area to city limits has been affected.

The Water Security Agency has issued a PDWA until further notice.

Residents should boil their water before drinking it during the advisory.