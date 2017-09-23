Hal-Con 2017 takes over Halifax
Hal-Con 2017 is in full swing in downtown Halifax. The event is now in its eighth year and is Atlantic Canada’s largest sci-fi, fantasy, comic book and gaming convention.
“There’s honestly something for everybody I think,” said Joni Mattatall, chair and director of communications for Hal-Con.
“There’s gaming, celebrity guests, authors, comic books, some excellent shopping, just a little of everything.”
In 2016, 8,800 people took part in Hal-Con.
This year, organizers say the event is sold out and expecting 9,000 people to take part in the three-day celebration, many of whom will be dressed up in their best costumes.
Hal-Con is staffed entirely by volunteers. Mattatall says with every year, the event gets larger.
“We started in 2010 in the Lord Nelson [Hotel] where we had 1,500 people. So we’ve grown a little since then.”
This year will likely be the last time the Hal-Con is held in its current location. The event is scheduled to move to the Nova Centre next year, when the $500-million facility officially opens its doors.
“We’re growing and we can still grow, and it would be nice to have some growing room,” Mattatall said about moving Hal-Con to a new, larger space.
Events continue Sunday at the WTCC and the Scotiabank Centre. A full schedule can be found by clicking here.
Tickets for Hal-Con 2018 will go on sale in the spring.
