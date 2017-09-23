London’s Bridal Expo takes over Western Fair district

Brides-to-be can get all their planning in for their big day this weekend at the London Bridal Expo.

The show is held at the Metroland Media Agriplex, at the Western Fair District.

“In the show, there is everything from cakes, to catering, travel agents, clothing, limousines, pretty much everything you need to plan a wedding,” says co-organizer of the London Bridal expo, Isabel Traher.

Traher tells AM980 what the new trend in weddings are for this year.

“I know there is lots of shabby chic, a lot of barn-style weddings, also, there are a lot of colours for both the menswear and women’s clothing.”

The first 1,000 brides will receive the newest issue of Wedding Bells, Today’s Bride Magazine, as well as Bridal Confidential. In addition, Every bride that fills out their Passport to Prizes will have a chance to win her wedding gown for free.

The expo runs Saturday and Sunday from 11 – 5 p.m.