OPP investigating fatal crash on Highway 6 in Southgate

Grey County OPP are investigating a fatal collision that occurred on Highway 6 between Sideroad 12 and Southgate Road 8 in the Township of Southgate.

Police said they received reports of the collision involving a passenger vehicle and a dump truck around 1:45 p.m. Friday afternoon.

The driver of the vehicle was transported to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead, while the driver of the dump truck, a 53-year-old man from Listowel, Ont., was not injured in the crash.

Police continue to investigate the cause of the collision and will be working alongside the OPP’s Technical Traffic Collision Investigation Unit (TTCI).

Highway 6 was closed for a few hours Friday afternoon but has since re-opened.

The identity of the deceased will not be released until notification of next of kin.