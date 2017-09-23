B.C. Lions lose cat fight on home turf Friday night

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats defeated the B.C. Lions 24-23 Friday night at BC Place.

With 10 seconds left in the fourth quarter, Hamilton’s Sergio Castillo hit a field goal from 50 yards out to push the Ticats ahead on the scoreboard.

Lions quarterback Jonathon Jennings ran in the only touchdown for the team and Ty Long hit five field goals.

The Lions will host the Ottawa Redblacks on Saturday, October 7.