Two New Coast realtors fined by B.C. council in one week

A Tri-Cities real estate agent is facing punishment after not being completely honest with some of his clients.

New Coast Realty’s Daniel Deng has to pay B.C.’s real estate council $4,500 after not telling his clients he was providing services through his personal corporation.

In one case, the council says Deng didn’t tell his client soon enough that he paid the client’s friend a referral fee for recommending his services.

He also didn’t disclose that the buyer’s agent’s commission structure changed and that he and another realtor received the balance of the commission plus sales taxes.

Deng is the second New Coast agent to be reprimanded by the council this week.

Former New Coast realtor Jordan Guo is suspended for 45 days and was penalized $8,000 for working as a dual agent.