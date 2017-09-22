1 dead after school bus and vehicle collide in Oshawa

One person has died after a collision involving a school bus in Oshawa on Friday evening.

Durham Regional Police responded to a crash at Simcoe Street between Coates Road West and Raglan Road just before 6 p.m.

A school bus and another vehicle had collided, with the driver of the car pronounced dead on scene.

Durham police told AM640 that 14 students from a Port Perry high school were returning from a rugby tournament when the collision happened. Some of the students, along with the driver and coach of the team suffered minor injuries.

The coroner was on scene alongside police traffic management investigators late Friday evening.