Okanagan weekend forecast

Thursday, September 21, 2017 – Weather forecast update at 4 pm:

Drier and brighter conditions are ahead – perfect timing as we head into the first weekend of fall!

Expect a dry Saturday ahead with clouds and sunny breaks.

A weak upper ridge will keep precip away for most areas over the next couple of days, although some clouds and mountain showers will make it in from the Pacific.

Signs point to the upper ridge strengthening and shifting over the region after the weekend, bringing temps above seasonal by the middle of next week.

This weekend’s daytime high range: 15 to 22C

~ Duane/Wesla