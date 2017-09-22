Young trees in Regina hit hardest by summer drought

A long, dry and hot summer in Regina has actually prompted trees to move into their fall cycle early.

Newly planted trees have had the most difficulty. The city is actively watering more than 4700 young trees to help them through the winter.

“We are out there watering again every day. We will really get a better assessment in the spring, with what our success was… Or mortality rate,” Ray Morgan, City of Regina Director of Parks and Open Spaces said.

“Mature trees can handle things pretty good, you might see some (new growth) die back, the new growth that happened this year, it may die back to the original branches.”

Certified Tree Services Ltd.’s Morgan Lothian said fall is usually a busy time for pruning elms, but this year he is also paying attention to trees that have suffered from the summer’s heat and lack of rain.

“It wouldn’t hurt to do some watering now that we are past the heat, you know build up a little water table before the trees go completely dormant,” Lothian said.

Lothian said tree water rings would help keep moisture locked in. He also suggests piling snow around trees, when the time comes.

“Most of your drinking roots are around the drip line of the tree and they are in the top couple of inches of the soil.”

Both Lothian and Morgan agree that because the temperature has dropped and there has been some rain, it’s an ideal time to plant new trees.

Then it’s all about watering until winter.