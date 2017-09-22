Dining goes to the dogs at Winnipeg restaurant

Pooches took over the patio at Carbone in downtown Winnipeg Thursday night.

The Paws & Pizza event allowed customers to bring their four legged friends out for supper in hope of raising money for a local animal shelter.

“I wanted to help try to make a difference,” Benjamin Masberg, owner of Carbone, said. “At this time of year a lot of animal shelters are full with dogs. We wanted to help alleviate with some of the stress that occur this time of year for the rescues.”

For a donation, people got a pizza and the pooches got a doggy bag full of treats from pet businesses.

The restaurant on St. Mary Avenue limited the dogs to its patio outside.

“We divided it half and half. One side is puppy friendly, the other is people friendly. We do have some dogs running all over the place which is what we expect on the first try,” Masberg said. “The dogs are happy and the people are happy enjoying their pizza with their dogs.”

The money raised is helping the Tir Na Nog Animal Rescue. For customers without a dog, the rescue had pooches up for adoption also at the event.

Masberg plans to hold the event again and hopes other businesses find unique ways to also help out animal rescues.

“It’s really great when you see an idea come to life and people responds to it it make sit all worth while. I hopes others take a liking to it and draw awareness to the need that is clear in the city,” he said.