‘Deserving’ Edmonton mom wins vehicle in contest she didn’t know existed

Alyssa Enders couldn’t have been more surprised.

The Edmonton mom has been staying at Ronald McDonald House in Calgary while her four-year-old son Kai is undergoing treatment for a rare genetic disease. Kai has received two bone marrow transplants.

READ MORE: Hundreds walk and run in support of Ronald McDonald House in Calgary

On Friday morning, Enders walked out of Ronald McDonald House thinking family had arrived for a visit.

But instead, she was told she had won a 2007 Suzuki Grand Vitara compact SUV.

“I’m so excited right now, it’s so pretty,” Enders said while sitting in the driver’s seat.

An Edmonton radio station raised money for the vehicle, originally planning to give away a back-to-school beater.

But so much money was raised they changed the contest to choose a “deserving” person to give a vehicle to.

Enders received the most votes.

“I didn’t know there was a contest — I’m in Calgary,” Enders said when asked how surprised she was.

READ MORE: Eastend, Sask. high school students raise over $65K for Ronald McDonald House

Enders said Ronald McDonald House has been her “home away from home” while Kai undergoes treatment.

She praised the charity and the Alberta Children’s Hospital for the care and support they received.

For the moment, Enders doesn’t know how much longer she and her son will be staying in Calgary.

“We’re waiting for better results,” she said.